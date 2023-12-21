DAX16.647 -0,5%ESt504.513 -0,5%MSCIW3.122 -1,0%Dow37.082 -1,3%Nas14.778 -1,5%Bitcoin40.042 +0,4%Euro1,0944 ±-0,0%Öl79,71 +0,7%Gold2.034 +0,1%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit Verlusten

21.12.23 09:23 Uhr
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im London-Handel die Puste aus. Zuletzt verlor das Papier 1,2 Prozent auf 70,16 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
64,94 EUR 0,75 EUR 1,17%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der London-Sitzung um 07:03 Uhr 1,2 Prozent im Minus bei 70,16 USD. Den London-Handel startete das Papier bei 70,17 USD. Zuletzt stieg das London-Volumen auf 100 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 20.11.2023 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn von 1,07 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1.136,73 USD im Vergleich zu 1.101,90 USD im Vorjahresquartal.

Mit der Q4 2024-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 26.02.2024 gerechnet.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,95 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: bluebay / Shutterstock.com

