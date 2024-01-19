DAX16.619 +0,4%ESt504.468 +0,4%MSCIW3.175 +1,0%Dow37.864 +1,1%Nas15.311 +1,7%Bitcoin37.500 -1,7%Euro1,0891 -0,1%Öl78,67 +0,1%Gold2.030 ±0,0%
Kursentwicklung

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Montagmittag an Boden

22.01.24 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Montagmittag an Boden

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagmittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte zuletzt zu und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 0,7 Prozent auf 69,49 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
64,80 EUR 2,59 EUR 4,16%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte um 12:01 Uhr zu und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 0,7 Prozent auf 69,49 USD. Über NASDAQ Bsc wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 3.209 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (85,11 USD) erklomm das Papier am 08.02.2023. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 18,35 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 27.10.2023 auf bis zu 58,88 USD und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 15,27 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Die Zahlen des am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023. Das EPS wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,07 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.136,73 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Vorlage der Q4 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 26.02.2024 terminiert.

Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,95 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Cathie Wood schmeißt NASDAQs Coinbase-Aktien in großem Stil aus ARK Invest-ETFs - doch diese Aktie ist jetzt top

NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 verbucht letztendlich Zuschläge

Pluszeichen in New York: Anleger lassen NASDAQ 100 am Freitagnachmittag steigen

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

