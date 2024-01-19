Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Montagmittag an Boden
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagmittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte zuletzt zu und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 0,7 Prozent auf 69,49 USD.
Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte um 12:01 Uhr zu und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 0,7 Prozent auf 69,49 USD. Über NASDAQ Bsc wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 3.209 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.
Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (85,11 USD) erklomm das Papier am 08.02.2023. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 18,35 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 27.10.2023 auf bis zu 58,88 USD und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 15,27 Prozent Luft nach unten.
Die Zahlen des am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023. Das EPS wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,07 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.136,73 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Die Vorlage der Q4 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 26.02.2024 terminiert.
Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,95 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Cathie Wood schmeißt NASDAQs Coinbase-Aktien in großem Stil aus ARK Invest-ETFs - doch diese Aktie ist jetzt top
NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 verbucht letztendlich Zuschläge
Pluszeichen in New York: Anleger lassen NASDAQ 100 am Freitagnachmittag steigen
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
