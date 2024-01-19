Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zieht am Vormittag an

Blick auf Zoom Video Communications-Kurs

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Montagvormittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Zuletzt konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der Tradegate-Sitzung um 1,0 Prozent auf 64,00 EUR.

Um 09:15 Uhr konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der Tradegate-Sitzung um 1,0 Prozent auf 64,00 EUR. Im Tageshoch stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 65,00 EUR. Den Tradegate-Handel startete das Papier bei 65,00 EUR. Bisher wurden heute 3.530 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Bei einem Wert von 79,16 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (08.02.2023). Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 23,69 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 54,57 EUR am 04.05.2023. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 14,73 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Am 20.11.2023 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 31.10.2023 endete, vor. Das EPS wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 1,07 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.136,73 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 3,16 Prozent gesteigert.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q4 2024 voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 präsentieren.

Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

