Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag kaum verändert
Mit nur geringen Kursbewegungen zeigt sich am Mittwochnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies zuletzt kaum Veränderungen aus. Im NASDAQ-Handel notierte das Papier bei 78,48 USD.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Mit einem Wert von 78,48 USD bewegte sich die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie um 15:52 Uhr auf dem Niveau des Vortages. Im Tageshoch stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 79,07 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab in der Spitze bis auf 78,33 USD nach. Den NASDAQ-Handel startete das Papier bei 79,04 USD. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 43.907 Aktien.
Am 26.11.2024 markierte das Papier bei 92,78 USD den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 15,41 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 55,07 USD am 13.08.2024. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 29,83 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.
Die Dividendenausschüttung für Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre betrug im Jahr 2024 0,000 USD, in diesem Jahr dürfte sich die Dividende laut Expertenschätzungen auf 0,000 USD belaufen.
Die Zahlen des am 31.10.2024 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 25.11.2024. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 0,67 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 0,47 USD je Aktie gewesen. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1,18 Mrd. USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 3,59 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 1,14 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Die Kennzahlen für Q4 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 03.03.2025 präsentieren.
Der Gewinn 2025 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 5,43 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Handel in der Gewinnzone
Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 auf grünem Terrain
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: nanantachoke / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen