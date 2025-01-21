DAX21.256 +1,0%ESt505.202 +0,7%Top 10 Crypto16,39 +0,4%Dow44.088 +0,1%Nas20.025 +1,4%Bitcoin100.181 -1,8%Euro1,0417 -0,1%Öl79,37 ±0,0%Gold2.757 +0,5%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag kaum verändert

22.01.25 16:09 Uhr
Mit nur geringen Kursbewegungen zeigt sich am Mittwochnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies zuletzt kaum Veränderungen aus. Im NASDAQ-Handel notierte das Papier bei 78,48 USD.

Mit einem Wert von 78,48 USD bewegte sich die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie um 15:52 Uhr auf dem Niveau des Vortages. Im Tageshoch stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 79,07 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab in der Spitze bis auf 78,33 USD nach. Den NASDAQ-Handel startete das Papier bei 79,04 USD. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 43.907 Aktien.

Am 26.11.2024 markierte das Papier bei 92,78 USD den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 15,41 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 55,07 USD am 13.08.2024. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 29,83 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Die Dividendenausschüttung für Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre betrug im Jahr 2024 0,000 USD, in diesem Jahr dürfte sich die Dividende laut Expertenschätzungen auf 0,000 USD belaufen.

Die Zahlen des am 31.10.2024 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 25.11.2024. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 0,67 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 0,47 USD je Aktie gewesen. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1,18 Mrd. USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 3,59 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 1,14 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Kennzahlen für Q4 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 03.03.2025 präsentieren.

Der Gewinn 2025 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 5,43 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

