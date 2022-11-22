Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag gefragt

Die Aktie legte um 03:34 Uhr in der XETRA-Sitzung 0,2 Prozent auf 69,00 EUR zu. Den höchsten Wert des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 69,00 EUR. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 68,51 EUR. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im XETRA-Handel 200 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 08.07.2022 bei 121,50 EUR. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 43,21 Prozent Luft nach oben. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 59,71 EUR. Dieser Wert wurde am 27.12.2022 erreicht. Mit Abgaben von 15,56 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Das Kursziel taxieren Experten im Mittel auf 171,00 USD.

Am 22.11.2022 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.10.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,07 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn von 1,11 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.101,90 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 4,87 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.050,76 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Kennzahlen für Q4 2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 27.02.2023 präsentieren. In aktuellen Schätzungen terminieren Experten die Präsentation der Q4 2024-Bilanz auf den 26.02.2024.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2023 3,96 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zoom will Mitarbeiterzahl um 15 Prozent senken - NASDAQ-Aktie Zoom profitiert

NVIDIA-Aktie im großen Stil verkauft: Cathie Wood macht ARK Innovation ETF für 2023 fit

Zoom-Aktie im Sinkflug: Zoom mit bislang schwächstem Wachstum - UBS senkt Ziel

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications Long Short Hebel wählen: 5x 10x Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen Name Hebel KO Emittent Keine Daten Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

Bildquellen: nanantachoke / Shutterstock.com