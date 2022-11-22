  • Suche
22.02.2023 16:22

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag gefragt

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag gefragt
Blick auf Zoom Video Communications-Kurs
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochnachmittag zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages. Zuletzt stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der XETRA-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 0,2 Prozent auf 69,00 EUR.
Die Aktie legte um 03:34 Uhr in der XETRA-Sitzung 0,2 Prozent auf 69,00 EUR zu. Den höchsten Wert des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 69,00 EUR. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 68,51 EUR. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im XETRA-Handel 200 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 08.07.2022 bei 121,50 EUR. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 43,21 Prozent Luft nach oben. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 59,71 EUR. Dieser Wert wurde am 27.12.2022 erreicht. Mit Abgaben von 15,56 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Das Kursziel taxieren Experten im Mittel auf 171,00 USD.

Am 22.11.2022 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.10.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,07 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn von 1,11 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.101,90 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 4,87 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.050,76 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Kennzahlen für Q4 2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 27.02.2023 präsentieren. In aktuellen Schätzungen terminieren Experten die Präsentation der Q4 2024-Bilanz auf den 26.02.2024.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2023 3,96 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zoom will Mitarbeiterzahl um 15 Prozent senken - NASDAQ-Aktie Zoom profitiert

NVIDIA-Aktie im großen Stil verkauft: Cathie Wood macht ARK Innovation ETF für 2023 fit

Zoom-Aktie im Sinkflug: Zoom mit bislang schwächstem Wachstum - UBS senkt Ziel

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

21.02.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagnachmittag schwächer (finanzen.net)
21.02.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit KursVerlusten (finanzen.net)
21.02.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications schiebt sich am Vormittag vor (finanzen.net)
12.02.23
Erste Schätzungen: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
07.02.23
Zoom will Mitarbeiterzahl um 15 Prozent senken - NASDAQ-Aktie Zoom profitiert (dpa-afx)
17.01.23
Fehler bei Online-Bewerbungsgesprächen: Diese 4 Tipps sollten Sie kennen (finanzen.net)
13.01.23
NVIDIA-Aktie im großen Stil verkauft: Cathie Wood macht ARK Innovation ETF für 2023 fit (finanzen.net)
22.11.22
Zoom-Aktie im Sinkflug: Zoom mit bislang schwächstem Wachstum - UBS senkt Ziel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

