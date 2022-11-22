  • Suche
22.02.2023 09:23

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit roter Tendenz

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit roter Tendenz
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Mittwochvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies zuletzt Verluste aus. Im Frankfurt-Handel ging es für das Papier um 1,4 Prozent auf 67,81 EUR abwärts.
Um 08:04 Uhr rutschte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in der Frankfurt-Sitzung um 1,4 Prozent auf 67,81 EUR ab. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wertet zwischenzeitlich bis auf 67,81 EUR ab. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 67,81 EUR.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 08.07.2022 auf bis zu 121,08 EUR und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 44,00 Prozent wieder erreichen. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 27.12.2022 bei 60,81 EUR. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 11,51 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Das Kursziel taxieren Experten im Mittel auf 171,00 USD.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 21.11.2022 vor. Das EPS lag bei 1,07 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,11 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1.101,90 USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 4,87 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 1.050,76 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q4 2023 voraussichtlich am 27.02.2023 vorlegen. Experten terminieren die Vorlage der Q4 2024-Bilanz auf den 26.02.2024.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2023 3,96 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.

Redaktion finanzen.net

21.02.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagnachmittag schwächer (finanzen.net)
21.02.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit KursVerlusten (finanzen.net)
21.02.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications schiebt sich am Vormittag vor (finanzen.net)
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
