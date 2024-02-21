Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verteuert sich am Donnerstagmittag
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagmittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere zuletzt 1,5 Prozent.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 12:01 Uhr in Grün und gewann 1,5 Prozent auf 62,30 USD. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ Bsc-Volumen auf 1.749 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Bei 76,97 USD markierte der Titel am 01.03.2023 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. 23,55 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 27.10.2023 (58,88 USD). Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 5,49 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.
Zuletzt erhielten Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre im Jahr 2023 eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Für das laufende Jahr gehen Analysten von einer Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD aus.
Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 21.11.2023 vor. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,29 USD gegenüber 1,07 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.136,73 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.101,90 USD umgesetzt worden waren.
Am 26.02.2024 werden die Q4 2024-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert. Schätzungsweise am 03.03.2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications die Q4 2025-Finanzergebnisse präsentieren.
Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,94 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich zum Ende des Mittwochshandels schwächer
Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich zum Start des Freitagshandels schwächer
Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start auf grünem Terrain
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: bluebay / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen