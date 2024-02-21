DAX17.364 +1,4%ESt504.839 +1,3%MSCIW3.272 -0,1%Dow38.612 +0,1%Nas15.581 -0,3%Bitcoin47.570 -0,8%Euro1,0850 +0,3%Öl83,10 -0,1%Gold2.028 +0,1%
Heute im Fokus
Starke NVIDIA-Bilanz stützt: DAX mit neuem Rekordhoch -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus - Nikkei auf Rekordstand -- Mercedes-Benz mit Gewinnrückgang -- SAP, Lucid im Fokus
Top News
Börse Frankfurt: Anleger lassen TecDAX am Mittag steigen
Freundlicher Handel in Wien: ATX präsentiert sich mittags fester
Kursverlauf

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verteuert sich am Donnerstagmittag

22.02.24 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verteuert sich am Donnerstagmittag

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagmittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere zuletzt 1,5 Prozent.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
57,24 EUR 0,83 EUR 1,47%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 12:01 Uhr in Grün und gewann 1,5 Prozent auf 62,30 USD. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ Bsc-Volumen auf 1.749 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Bei 76,97 USD markierte der Titel am 01.03.2023 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. 23,55 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 27.10.2023 (58,88 USD). Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 5,49 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Zuletzt erhielten Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre im Jahr 2023 eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Für das laufende Jahr gehen Analysten von einer Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD aus.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 21.11.2023 vor. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,29 USD gegenüber 1,07 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.136,73 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.101,90 USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Am 26.02.2024 werden die Q4 2024-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert. Schätzungsweise am 03.03.2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications die Q4 2025-Finanzergebnisse präsentieren.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,94 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Bildquellen: bluebay / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

