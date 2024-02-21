Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Nachmittag stärker

DAX17.364 +1,4%ESt504.850 +1,6%MSCIW3.272 -0,1%Dow38.882 +0,7%Nas15.960 +2,4%Bitcoin47.813 -0,3%Euro1,0816 ±-0,0%Öl83,34 +0,2%Gold2.023 -0,2%
Heute im Fokus
Starke NVIDIA-Bilanz stützt: DAX mit neuem Rekordhoch -- Dow fester -- Mercedes-Benz mit Gewinnrückgang -- Nikola bleibt tief in den roten Zahlen -- Delivery Hero, Lucid, Rivian im Fokus
Top News
Nikola bleibt tief in den roten Zahlen - Nikola-Aktie
NVIDIA-Bilanz schickt DAX auf neues Rekordhoch - 17.400er-Marke übersprungen
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

22.02.24 16:08 Uhr
Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte zuletzt im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 0,1 Prozent auf 61,43 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
57,13 EUR 0,72 EUR 1,28%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 16:08 Uhr wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 0,1 Prozent auf 61,43 USD nach oben. In der Spitze legte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 62,18 USD zu. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 61,93 USD. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 339.648 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Bei einem Wert von 76,97 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (01.03.2023). 25,30 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 27.10.2023 bei 58,88 USD. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 4,33 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

In diesem Jahr prognostizieren Analysten eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 0,000 USD je Aktie an seine Anleger ausbezahlt.

Am 21.11.2023 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.10.2023 endete. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,07 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 3,16 Prozent auf 1.136,73 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q4 2024-Bilanz gewähren. Schätzungsweise am 03.03.2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications die Q4 2025-Finanzergebnisse präsentieren.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,94 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"