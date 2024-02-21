DAX17.299 +1,1%ESt504.825 +1,0%MSCIW3.272 -0,1%Dow38.612 +0,1%Nas15.581 -0,3%Bitcoin47.789 -0,3%Euro1,0854 +0,3%Öl83,35 +0,2%Gold2.030 +0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 RENK RENK73 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Super Micro Computer A0MKJF Rheinmetall 703000 Bayer BAY001 Palo Alto Networks A1JZ0Q Amazon 906866 Tesla A1CX3T Siemens Energy ENER6Y Allianz 840400 BASF BASF11 Microsoft 870747 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 RWE 703712
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Starke NVIDIA-Bilanz stützt: DAX mit neuem Rekordhoch -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus - Nikkei auf Rekordstand -- Mercedes-Benz mit Gewinnrückgang -- SAP, Lucid im Fokus
Top News
thyssenkrupp-Aktie dreht ins Minus: thyssenkrupp-Chef López erntet erneut Kritik von IG Metall
Um 18 Uhr live: In Anleihen investieren mit Target Maturity ETFs
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Banking neu erleben: Gratis Konto, Mastercard ohne Gebühren und attraktive Cashbacks. Nur bei der C24 Bank.
Notierung im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Vormittag stärker

22.02.24 09:22 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Vormittag stärker

Zu den erfolgreicheren Aktien des Tages zählt am Donnerstagvormittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im Tradegate-Handel. Zuletzt verteuerte sich das Papier um 1,5 Prozent auf 57,26 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
57,22 EUR 0,81 EUR 1,44%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im Tradegate-Handel um 09:14 Uhr in Grün und gewann 1,5 Prozent auf 57,26 EUR. Das bisherige Tageshoch markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 57,68 EUR. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 57,68 EUR. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 408 Aktien.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 28.02.2023 auf bis zu 74,99 EUR und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 30,96 Prozent. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 05.05.2023 (54,57 EUR). Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 4,93 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Die Dividendenausschüttung für Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre betrug im Jahr 2023 0,000 USD, in diesem Jahr dürfte sich die Dividende laut Expertenschätzungen auf 0,000 USD belaufen.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 21.11.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,29 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,07 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 3,16 Prozent auf 1.136,73 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 26.02.2024 erfolgen. Mit der Präsentation der Q4 2025-Finanzergebnisse von Zoom Video Communications rechnen Experten am 03.03.2025.

Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,94 USD je Aktie aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich zum Ende des Mittwochshandels schwächer

Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich zum Start des Freitagshandels schwächer

Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start auf grünem Terrain

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: PopTika / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"