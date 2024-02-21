Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Vormittag stärker
Zu den erfolgreicheren Aktien des Tages zählt am Donnerstagvormittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im Tradegate-Handel. Zuletzt verteuerte sich das Papier um 1,5 Prozent auf 57,26 EUR.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im Tradegate-Handel um 09:14 Uhr in Grün und gewann 1,5 Prozent auf 57,26 EUR. Das bisherige Tageshoch markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 57,68 EUR. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 57,68 EUR. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 408 Aktien.
Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 28.02.2023 auf bis zu 74,99 EUR und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 30,96 Prozent. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 05.05.2023 (54,57 EUR). Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 4,93 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.
Die Dividendenausschüttung für Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre betrug im Jahr 2023 0,000 USD, in diesem Jahr dürfte sich die Dividende laut Expertenschätzungen auf 0,000 USD belaufen.
Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 21.11.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,29 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,07 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 3,16 Prozent auf 1.136,73 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 26.02.2024 erfolgen. Mit der Präsentation der Q4 2025-Finanzergebnisse von Zoom Video Communications rechnen Experten am 03.03.2025.
Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,94 USD je Aktie aus.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
