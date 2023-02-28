  • Suche
22.05.2023 12:04

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Investoren trennen sich am Montagmittag vermehrt von Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Investoren trennen sich am Montagmittag vermehrt von Zoom Video Communications
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung zuletzt 0,3 Prozent im Minus bei 69,18 USD.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte um 12:01 Uhr im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel in Rot und verlor 0,3 Prozent auf 69,18 USD. Bisher wurden heute 1.609 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Am 09.07.2022 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 124,05 USD ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 79,31 Prozent. Bei 60,45 USD fiel das Papier am 29.04.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 12,62 Prozent.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 27.02.2023. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,22 USD gegenüber 1,29 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.117,80 USD gegenüber 1.071,40 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.

Die Vorlage der Q1 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 22.05.2023 terminiert.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2026 4,62 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Montagvormittag an Boden (finanzen.net)
21.05.23
Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
20.05.23
Wochenausblick – von Amazon bis Zoom (HSBC)
20.05.23
Wochenausblick – von Amazon bis Zoom (HSBC)
19.05.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.net)
19.05.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Anleger greifen bei Zoom Video Communications am Freitagmittag zu (finanzen.net)
01.03.23
Zoom Video Communications stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

19.05.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag im Minus
19.05.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Anleger greifen bei Zoom Video Communications am Freitagmittag zu
19.05.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Vormittag vermehrt von Zoom Video Communications
20.05.23Wochenausblick – von Amazon bis Zoom
20.05.23Wochenausblick – von Amazon bis Zoom
21.05.23Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
28.04.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
28.04.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
05.05.23Insiders Selling Zoom Video Communications, Bristol-Myers Squibb And This Footwear Manufacturer
05.05.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Perfekte Alternative - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Adidas, Volkswagen, Siemens
Hannover Rück – Bullen weiter am Ruder
Euro-BUND-Future - Indikatoren mit Knalleffekt
Börse Aktuell - Immer noch keine Einigung im Schuldenstreit
Technische Gegenreaktion in Vorbereitung
Schwerpunkt der Woche: „Buy and hold forever“?!
BIT Capital: Wie disruptiv greift ChatGPT bestehende Geschäftsmodelle an?
Die Währung der letzten Instanz
finanzen.net ZERO: Handle Aktien, ETFs, Kryptos und Sparpläne ohne Ordergebühren!
Erheblicher Ausbau von Windanlagen durch Crowdinvesting stehen an
Rente mit 63: Ohne Abzüge in den Ruhestand?
Zwei neue Krypto-Assets: BSDEX startet Handel mit Cardano und Polkadot
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
