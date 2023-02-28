  • Suche
22.05.2023 09:23

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Montagvormittag an Boden

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Montagvormittag an Boden
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Montagvormittag zu den Gewinnern des Tages. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im Tradegate-Handel gewann die Aktie zuletzt 1,3 Prozent auf 64,54 EUR.
Um 09:16 Uhr stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der Tradegate-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 1,3 Prozent auf 64,54 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie kletterte in der Spitze bis auf 64,54 EUR. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 63,86 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten via Tradegate 327 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 09.07.2022 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 121,72 EUR ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 88,60 Prozent Luft nach oben. Bei 54,57 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein am 04.05.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit einem Kursverlust von 15,45 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Die Zahlen des am 31.01.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 27.02.2023. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,22 USD gegenüber 1,29 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.117,80 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.071,40 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 4,33 Prozent gesteigert.

Die Vorlage der Q1 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird am 22.05.2023 erwartet.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2026 auf 4,62 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

