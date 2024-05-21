Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochnachmittag billiger
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Mittwochnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Im NASDAQ-Handel rutschte das Papier um 0,1 Prozent auf 63,79 USD ab.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im NASDAQ-Handel um 15:53 Uhr um 0,1 Prozent auf 63,79 USD nach. Im Tief verlor die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 63,55 USD. Bei 64,00 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den NASDAQ-Handel. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 126.601 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.
Am 06.09.2023 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 75,91 USD. Gewinne von 18,99 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Am 23.04.2024 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 58,88 USD nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 7,70 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.
Experten rechnen in diesem Jahr mit einer Dividendenausschüttung in Höhe von 0,000 USD, nach 0,000 USD im Jahr 2024.
Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 20.05.2024 vor. Es stand ein EPS von 0,70 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von -0,36 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 2,10 Prozent auf 1,14 Mrd. USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1,12 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Die kommende Q2 2025-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 19.08.2024 veröffentlicht. Schätzungsweise am 26.05.2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications die Q1 2026-Finanzergebnisse präsentieren.
Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2025 5,05 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
