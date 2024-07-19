Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Nachmittag nahe Vortagesschluss
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Montagnachmittag ohne große Bewegung. Zum Vortag unverändert notierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie zuletzt im NASDAQ-Handel bei 58,83 USD.
Im NASDAQ-Handel kam die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie um 15:52 Uhr kaum vom Fleck und notierte bei 58,83 USD. Den höchsten Wert des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 59,25 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab in der Spitze bis auf 58,71 USD nach. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 59,13 USD. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 72.805 Aktien.
Bei einem Wert von 75,91 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (06.09.2023). Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 29,02 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 21.06.2024 Kursverluste bis auf 55,65 USD und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 5,41 Prozent wieder erreichen.
Die Dividendenausschüttung für Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre betrug im Jahr 2024 0,000 USD, in diesem Jahr dürfte sich die Dividende laut Expertenschätzungen auf 0,000 USD belaufen.
Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 20.05.2024 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2024 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 0,70 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 0,05 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1,14 Mrd. USD – ein Plus von 3,25 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 1,11 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet hatte.
Die Kennzahlen für Q2 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 19.08.2024 präsentieren.
Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2025 setzen Experten auf 5,05 USD fest.
