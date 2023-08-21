DAX15.769 +1,1%ESt504.284 +1,4%TDax3.100 +1,5%Dow34.464 -0,1%Nas13.498 +1,6%Bitcoin23.910 -0,2%Euro1,0891 -0,1%Öl84,06 -0,6%Gold1.903 +0,4%
DAX stärker -- SFC Energy mit Umsatzsprung -- Faraday Future verringert Verlust -- Arm macht Ernst mit Börsengang in New York -- Siemens, Munich Re, Ubisoft, Activision, Microsoft, SAP, Zoom im Fokus
Nordex-Aktie gefragt: Nordex erhält Großauftrag in Kanada
Siemens-Aktie im Aufwind: Siemens mit Komplettübernahme von Nutzfahrzeug-Ladeinfrastruktur-Spezialisten Heliox
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zieht am Dienstagmittag an

22.08.23 12:04 Uhr
Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Dienstagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktie legte zuletzt in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung 4,5 Prozent auf 70,27 USD zu.

Um 12:00 Uhr konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 4,5 Prozent auf 70,27 USD. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 25.211 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 23.08.2022 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 100,13 USD und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 42,49 Prozent Luft nach oben. Am 29.04.2023 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 60,45 USD nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 13,97 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 23.05.2023 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Es stand ein EPS von 1,16 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 1,03 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 2,94 Prozent auf 1.105,36 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Vorlage der Q3 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird am 22.11.2023 erwartet.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,32 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.