Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Dienstagvormittag an Boden

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefer: Zoom will Datennutzung zum KI-Training nur mit Zustimmung der Nutzer

Heute im Fokus

STO senkt Prognose für Umsatz in 2023. Northvolt sammelt über Wandelanleihe frisches Kapital bei VW, BlackRock und Co. ein. Lufthansa stellt KI für Organisation von Geschäftsreisen vor. Heidelberg Materials schlägt Geschäft in Gambia los. Microsoft könnte für Activision-Deal Cloud-Gamingrechte an Ubisoft abtreten. Berenberg traut Redcare Pharmacy etwas mehr zu.