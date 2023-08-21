DAX15.749 +0,9%ESt504.273 +1,1%TDax3.089 +1,2%Dow34.464 -0,1%Nas13.498 +1,6%Bitcoin23.882 -0,3%Euro1,0918 +0,2%Öl84,20 -0,5%Gold1.899 +0,2%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Dienstagvormittag an Boden

22.08.23 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Dienstagvormittag an Boden

Zu den erfolgreicheren Aktien des Tages zählt am Dienstagvormittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der Tradegate-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 2,9 Prozent auf 63,51 EUR nach oben.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im Tradegate-Handel. Um 09:10 Uhr verteuerte sich das Papier um 2,9 Prozent auf 63,51 EUR. Bei 64,62 EUR markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Bei 64,56 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im Tradegate-Handel 5.178 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Bei 100,00 EUR erreichte der Titel am 23.08.2022 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 57,46 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 04.05.2023 bei 54,57 EUR. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 14,08 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Am 23.05.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Das EPS lag bei 1,16 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,03 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Der Umsatz wurde gegenüber dem Vorjahr um 2,94 Prozent gesteigert. Der Umsatz lag zuletzt bei 1.105,36 USD, während im Vorjahreszeitraum 1.073,80 USD ausgewiesen worden waren.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q3 2024 voraussichtlich am 22.11.2023 vorlegen.

Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,32 USD je Aktie aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.