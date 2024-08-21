Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagnachmittag stark gefragt
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den Gewinnern des Tages. Zuletzt wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der NASDAQ-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 8,1 Prozent auf 65,08 USD nach oben.
Um 15:53 Uhr ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ-Handel verteuerte es sich um 8,1 Prozent auf 65,08 USD. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf ein Tageshoch von 65,82 USD zu. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 61,86 USD. Bisher wurden heute 1.101.898 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.
Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 06.09.2023 auf bis zu 75,91 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 14,26 Prozent niedriger. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 55,07 USD. Dieser Wert wurde am 13.08.2024 erreicht. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 15,38 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.
Zuletzt erhielten Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre im Jahr 2024 eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Für das laufende Jahr gehen Analysten von einer Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD aus.
Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2024 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2024. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 0,71 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 0,61 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Beim Umsatz wurden 1,16 Mrd. USD gegenüber 1,14 Mrd. USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.
Die Vorlage der Q3 2025-Finanzergebnisse wird am 18.11.2024 erwartet. Mit den Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen zum Q2 2026 rechnen Experten am 25.08.2025.
Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2025 auf 5,17 USD je Aktie.
Redaktion finanzen.net
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
