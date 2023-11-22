Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Mittag auf rotem Terrain

Zoom Video Communications im Blick

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung zuletzt um 0,5 Prozent auf 65,60 USD ab.

Werte in diesem Artikel

Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung verlor die Aktie um 12:03 Uhr 0,5 Prozent auf 65,60 USD. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 1.540 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 08.02.2023 markierte das Papier bei 85,11 USD den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 22,92 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 27.10.2023 auf bis zu 58,88 USD und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 11,41 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Am 20.11.2023 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 31.10.2023 endete, vor. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,29 USD gegenüber 1,05 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Auf der Umsatzseite wurde eine Steigerung um 3,39 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz in Höhe von 1.099,46 USD generiert. Dementsprechend wurde der jüngste Umsatz mit 1.136,73 USD ausgewiesen.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 vorlegen.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,92 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ wenig bewegt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen

Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart in Rot

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor