Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger trennen sich am Nachmittag vermehrt von Zoom Video Communications

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Aktie notierte zuletzt mit Verlusten. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 2,7 Prozent auf 64,15 USD.

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications gab in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung ab. Um 16:08 Uhr ging es um 2,7 Prozent auf 64,15 USD abwärts. Das bisherige Tagestief markierte Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 64,10 USD. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 66,05 USD. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 982.516 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 08.02.2023 markierte das Papier bei 85,11 USD den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. 32,67 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 27.10.2023 bei 58,88 USD. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 8,22 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Am 20.11.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Es stand ein EPS von 1,29 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 1,05 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 3,39 Prozent auf 1.136,73 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q4 2024 wird am 26.02.2024 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,92 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

