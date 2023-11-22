Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verbilligt sich am Vormittag
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochvormittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Zuletzt fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Im Tradegate-Handel rutschte das Papier um 0,6 Prozent auf 60,02 EUR ab.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte um 09:18 Uhr im Tradegate-Handel in Rot und verlor 0,6 Prozent auf 60,02 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab in der Spitze bis auf 59,40 EUR nach. Bei 60,05 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 176 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.
Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 08.02.2023 auf bis zu 79,16 EUR und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 31,89 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Bei 54,57 EUR fiel das Papier am 04.05.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 9,99 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.
Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 20.11.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,29 USD gegenüber 1,05 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.136,73 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,39 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.
Die Kennzahlen für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 präsentieren.
Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2024 auf 4,91 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ wenig bewegt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen
Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart in Rot
Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen