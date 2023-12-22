DAX16.685 ±-0,0%ESt504.517 -0,2%MSCIW3.145 +0,8%Dow37.404 +0,9%Nas14.964 +1,3%Bitcoin39.691 -0,4%Euro1,1027 +0,1%Öl80,02 +0,9%Gold2.061 +0,8%
Heute im Fokus
Ruhiger Handel vor Weihnachten: DAX etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins -- Nike enttäuscht mit Umsatz-Ausblick -- RWE kauft Offshore-Windportfolio -- adidas, PUMA, Tesla im Fokus
Top News
Minuszeichen in Zürich: SMI sackt mittags ab
ATX Prime-Handel aktuell: ATX Prime am Freitagmittag stärker
22.12.23 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Freitagmittag ins Minus

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Freitagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich zuletzt im Sinkflug und gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 1,1 Prozent auf 71,09 USD ab.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
64,92 EUR 0,97 EUR 1,52%
Charts|News|Analysen
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 11:30 Uhr Verluste hinnehmen. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel ging es um 1,1 Prozent auf 71,09 USD abwärts. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 1.278 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 08.02.2023 bei 85,11 USD. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 19,72 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Bei 58,88 USD fiel das Papier am 27.10.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 17,18 Prozent.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023 vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 1,29 USD, nach 1,07 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Auf der Umsatzseite wurde eine Steigerung um 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz in Höhe von 1.101,90 USD generiert. Dementsprechend wurde der jüngste Umsatz mit 1.136,73 USD ausgewiesen.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q4 2024 voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 präsentieren.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2024 auf 4,95 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

