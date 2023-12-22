DAX16.708 +0,1%ESt504.521 -0,1%MSCIW3.145 +0,8%Dow37.453 +0,1%Nas15.013 +0,3%Bitcoin39.692 -0,4%Euro1,1022 +0,1%Öl79,30 -0,1%Gold2.059 +0,7%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 BASF BASF11 Tesla A1CX3T Deutsche Bank 514000 Neotech Metals A3EXTU Amazon 906866 Nike 866993 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Commerzbank CBK100 Uniper UNSE02 NEL ASA A0B733 Siemens Energy ENER6Y NVIDIA 918422 TUI TUAG50 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Vor Weihnachtspause: Wall Street etwas fester -- DAX knapp im Plus -- BYD baut Werk in Ungarn -- Nike enttäuscht mit Umsatz-Ausblick -- Tesla-Erweiterung in Grünheide -- RWE, Lufthansa im Fokus
Top News
Kryptokurse am Freitagnachmittag
Euro Dollar Kurs: Darum markiert der Euro zum Dollar ein Vier-Monats-Hoch - Schweizer Franken auf höchstem Niveau seit 2015
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Der moderne Klassiker - seit 1961. DWS ESG Akkumula. Auf die Zukunft ausgerichtet. Investitionen unterliegen Risiken. -w-
Blick auf Aktienkurs

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag gefragt

22.12.23 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag gefragt

Zu den Performance-Besten des Tages zählt am Freitagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verteuerte es sich um 0,6 Prozent auf 72,32 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
64,92 EUR 0,97 EUR 1,52%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte um 16:08 Uhr klettern und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 0,6 Prozent auf 72,32 USD. Den höchsten Stand des Tages erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 72,83 USD. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 72,00 USD. Bisher wurden heute 498.178 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (85,11 USD) erklomm das Papier am 08.02.2023. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 17,69 Prozent zulegen. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 58,88 USD. Dieser Wert wurde am 27.10.2023 erreicht. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 18,58 Prozent.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 20.11.2023 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,07 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Auf der Umsatzseite wurde eine Steigerung um 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz in Höhe von 1.101,90 USD generiert. Dementsprechend wurde der jüngste Umsatz mit 1.136,73 USD ausgewiesen.

Voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q4 2024-Bilanz gewähren.

Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,95 USD je Aktie aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag stärker

Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start in Rot

Freundlicher Handel: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 aktuell

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"