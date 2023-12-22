Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag gefragt
Zu den Performance-Besten des Tages zählt am Freitagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verteuerte es sich um 0,6 Prozent auf 72,32 USD.
Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte um 16:08 Uhr klettern und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 0,6 Prozent auf 72,32 USD. Den höchsten Stand des Tages erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 72,83 USD. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 72,00 USD. Bisher wurden heute 498.178 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.
Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (85,11 USD) erklomm das Papier am 08.02.2023. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 17,69 Prozent zulegen. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 58,88 USD. Dieser Wert wurde am 27.10.2023 erreicht. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 18,58 Prozent.
Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 20.11.2023 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,07 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Auf der Umsatzseite wurde eine Steigerung um 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz in Höhe von 1.101,90 USD generiert. Dementsprechend wurde der jüngste Umsatz mit 1.136,73 USD ausgewiesen.
Voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q4 2024-Bilanz gewähren.
Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,95 USD je Aktie aus.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
