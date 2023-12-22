DAX16.683 ±-0,0%ESt504.517 -0,2%MSCIW3.145 +0,8%Dow37.404 +0,9%Nas14.964 +1,3%Bitcoin39.633 -0,6%Euro1,1010 ±-0,0%Öl80,32 +1,2%Gold2.054 +0,4%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagvormittag im Minusbereich

22.12.23 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagvormittag im Minusbereich

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Freitagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der Tradegate-Sitzung zuletzt 0,6 Prozent im Minus bei 64,84 EUR.

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich um 09:21 Uhr im Sinkflug und gab im Tradegate-Handel 0,6 Prozent auf 64,84 EUR ab. In der Spitze fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 64,84 EUR. Den Tradegate-Handel startete das Papier bei 65,54 EUR. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 177 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 08.02.2023 bei 79,16 EUR. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 22,09 Prozent. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 04.05.2023 bei 54,57 EUR. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 15,84 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 20.11.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,29 USD gegenüber 1,07 USD im Vorjahresquartal. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1.136,73 USD in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Umsatz von 1.101,90 USD eingefahren.

Am 26.02.2024 dürfte die Q4 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2024 setzen Experten auf 4,95 USD fest.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

