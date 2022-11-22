Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag kaum bewegt

Mit einem Wert von 63,28 EUR bewegte sich die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie um 12:22 Uhr auf dem Niveau des Vortages. Im Tageshoch stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 64,13 EUR. Das bisherige Tagestief markierte Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 63,28 EUR. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 64,13 EUR. Über XETRA wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 141 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Bei einem Wert von 140,62 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (02.02.2022). 55,00 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Am 27.12.2022 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 59,71 EUR nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 5,98 Prozent sinken.

Das Kursziel taxieren Experten im Mittel auf 171,00 USD.

Am 21.11.2022 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.10.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,07 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,11 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1.101,90 USD in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 4,87 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Umsatz von 1.050,76 USD eingefahren.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q4 2023 wird am 27.02.2023 erwartet.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 3,96 USD im Jahr 2023 aus.

