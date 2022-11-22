  • Suche
23.01.2023 11:30

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag kaum bewegt

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag kaum bewegt
Aktienkurs im Fokus
Wenig Veränderung zeigt am Montagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im XETRA-Handel zuletzt bei 63,28 EUR und damit auf dem Niveau des Vortages.
Mit einem Wert von 63,28 EUR bewegte sich die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie um 12:22 Uhr auf dem Niveau des Vortages. Im Tageshoch stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 64,13 EUR. Das bisherige Tagestief markierte Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 63,28 EUR. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 64,13 EUR. Über XETRA wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 141 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Bei einem Wert von 140,62 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (02.02.2022). 55,00 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Am 27.12.2022 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 59,71 EUR nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 5,98 Prozent sinken.

Das Kursziel taxieren Experten im Mittel auf 171,00 USD.

Am 21.11.2022 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.10.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,07 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,11 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1.101,90 USD in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 4,87 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Umsatz von 1.050,76 USD eingefahren.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q4 2023 wird am 27.02.2023 erwartet.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 3,96 USD im Jahr 2023 aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

NVIDIA-Aktie im großen Stil verkauft: Cathie Wood macht ARK Innovation ETF für 2023 fit

Zoom-Aktie im Sinkflug: Zoom mit bislang schwächstem Wachstum - UBS senkt Ziel

Bald kommt die Zoom-Integration für alle neuen Tesla-Modelle

Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

20.01.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Nachmittag gestärkt (finanzen.net)
20.01.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Mittag an Fahrt (finanzen.net)
20.01.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Freitagvormittag höher (finanzen.net)
17.01.23
Fehler bei Online-Bewerbungsgesprächen: Diese 4 Tipps sollten Sie kennen (finanzen.net)
13.01.23
NVIDIA-Aktie im großen Stil verkauft: Cathie Wood macht ARK Innovation ETF für 2023 fit (finanzen.net)
22.11.22
Zoom-Aktie im Sinkflug: Zoom mit bislang schwächstem Wachstum - UBS senkt Ziel (finanzen.net)
22.11.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Ziel für Zoom auf 83 Dollar - 'Neutral' (dpa-afx)
22.11.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Heute im Fokus

DAX fällt an Nulllinie zurück -- Nikkei schließt höher -- Neue Uniper-CFO -- Tesla-Chef Elon Musk steht vor Gericht -- Siemens Energy, Symrise, Deutsche Post, Bayer, Disney, RWE im Fokus

Bitcoin hält sich nahe Fünfmonatshoch. secunet Security Networks leidet unter Wachstum und Abschreibungen. Intesa Sanpaolo erwartet Kernkapitalquote über 12 Prozent. Wolfspeed will wohl Chipfabrik im Saarland bauen. EZB-Ratsmitglied Knot: Verlangsamung der Zinserhöhungen bei EZB noch nicht absehbar. Berichte zu Stellenabbau bei Ford in Köln verdichten sich. Frauenanteil in DAX-Vorständen hat 2022 zugenommen. Vestas wird weiter bestreikt - keine Schlichtungsvorschläge.

Nachrichten

