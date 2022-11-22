  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
23.01.2023 15:53

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications legt am Montagnachmittag zu

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications legt am Montagnachmittag zu
Kursverlauf
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Zu den erfolgreicheren Aktien des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktie legte zuletzt in der XETRA-Sitzung 2,6 Prozent auf 65,00 EUR zu.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Die Aktie notierte um 04:22 Uhr mit Gewinnen. Im XETRA-Handel legte sie um 2,6 Prozent auf 65,00 EUR zu. Das bisherige Tageshoch markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 65,00 EUR. Bei 64,13 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Zuletzt wechselten 280 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 02.02.2022 markierte das Papier bei 140,62 EUR den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 53,78 Prozent niedriger. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 27.12.2022 Kursverluste bis auf 59,71 EUR und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 8,86 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Beim durchschnittlichen Kursziel liegen die Prognosen der Analysten für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 171,00 USD.

Am 21.11.2022 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.10.2022 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Das EPS wurde auf 1,07 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,11 USD je Aktie verdient. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.101,90 USD vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 4,87 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.050,76 USD in den Büchern standen.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q4 2023 voraussichtlich am 27.02.2023 präsentieren.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2023 3,96 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

NVIDIA-Aktie im großen Stil verkauft: Cathie Wood macht ARK Innovation ETF für 2023 fit

Zoom-Aktie im Sinkflug: Zoom mit bislang schwächstem Wachstum - UBS senkt Ziel

Bald kommt die Zoom-Integration für alle neuen Tesla-Modelle

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
20.01.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Nachmittag gestärkt (finanzen.net)
20.01.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Mittag an Fahrt (finanzen.net)
20.01.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Freitagvormittag höher (finanzen.net)
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
17.01.23
Fehler bei Online-Bewerbungsgesprächen: Diese 4 Tipps sollten Sie kennen (finanzen.net)
13.01.23
NVIDIA-Aktie im großen Stil verkauft: Cathie Wood macht ARK Innovation ETF für 2023 fit (finanzen.net)
22.11.22
Zoom-Aktie im Sinkflug: Zoom mit bislang schwächstem Wachstum - UBS senkt Ziel (finanzen.net)
22.11.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Ziel für Zoom auf 83 Dollar - 'Neutral' (dpa-afx)
22.11.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

13.01.23NVIDIA-Aktie im großen Stil verkauft: Cathie Wood macht ARK Innovation ETF für 2023 fit
20.01.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Nachmittag gestärkt
20.01.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Mittag an Fahrt
20.01.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Freitagvormittag höher
17.01.23Fehler bei Online-Bewerbungsgesprächen: Diese 4 Tipps sollten Sie kennen
22.12.22Investors Heavily Search Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): Here is What You Need to Know
02.01.23Better Growth Stock: Zoom Video Communications vs. C3.ai
04.01.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
12.01.23Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
13.01.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

Krypto News: Play-2-Earn Kryptowährung Meta Masters Guild erreicht 1.000.000 $: Preis steigt um 30 %, schnelles Handeln erforderlich
Goldpreis fällt zurück in Richtung 1.900 Dollar - Geldpolitik im Fokus
Netflix – Fortsetzung der Rally
Eli Lilly scheitert vorerst bei der FDA
Neu bis zum 06.02.2023: Jetzt Aktienanleihen und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barrieren (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Jetzt verlängert: Bis zu 2.000€ Winterbonus sichern
ESG-Fonds - Was sind die ESG-Kriterien bei Fonds?
Die heißesten Aktien der letzten Woche
Am Limit
Tech-Crash, Best-Picks und günstige Einstiegschancen - Jan Beckers’ Jahresrückblick
Zwei neue Krypto-Assets: BSDEX startet Handel mit Cardano und Polkadot
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Es droht der Grundsteuer-Exzess
Das einträgliche Geschäft mit der Armut
Das unbekannte Apple-Risiko und Rüstungs-Aktie mit Tech-Appeal
Gold fürs Depot – mit diesen Fonds profitieren Sie vom Höhenflug des Edelmetalls
Fall und Aufstieg des Softwarekönigs und seine Top-4-Aktienideen

Heute im Fokus

US-Börsen freundlich -- DAX fester -- Hedgefonds Elliott investiert offenbar Milliarden in Salesforce -- Tesla-Chef Elon Musk steht vor Gericht -- Spotify, WACKER CHEMIE, Uniper, Symrise im Fokus

EZB-Direktor Fabio Panetta: EZB prüft App für digitalen Euro. USA: Frühindikatoren fallen im Dezember den zehnten Monat in Folge. Bayer hat erweiterte EU-Zulassung für Röntgenkontrastmittel erhalten. Januar: Stimmung der Verbraucher im Euroraum hat sich aufgehellt. Ford will laut IG Metall in Köln bis zu 3.200 Stellen abbauen. Bundeskartellamt leitet Verfahren gegen PayPal ein.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

10.000 Euro in Aktien von Tesla, BYD & Co. investiert: Wo Anleger 2022 am wenigsten verloren hätten
Mit welcher EV-Aktie hätte man 2022 am wenigsten verloren
Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Das sind die größten Hersteller für Smartphones auf der Welt.
So leben die Staatschefs: Die teuersten Regierungssitze der Welt
So teuer leben die staatlichen Oberhäupter
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2022
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

In Deutschland wird über eine mögliche Lieferung von Leopard-Panzern an die Ukraine diskutiert. Wie ist Ihre Meinung dazu?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen