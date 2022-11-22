Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications legt am Montagnachmittag zu

Die Aktie notierte um 04:22 Uhr mit Gewinnen. Im XETRA-Handel legte sie um 2,6 Prozent auf 65,00 EUR zu. Das bisherige Tageshoch markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 65,00 EUR. Bei 64,13 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Zuletzt wechselten 280 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 02.02.2022 markierte das Papier bei 140,62 EUR den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 53,78 Prozent niedriger. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 27.12.2022 Kursverluste bis auf 59,71 EUR und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 8,86 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Beim durchschnittlichen Kursziel liegen die Prognosen der Analysten für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 171,00 USD.

Am 21.11.2022 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.10.2022 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Das EPS wurde auf 1,07 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,11 USD je Aktie verdient. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.101,90 USD vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 4,87 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.050,76 USD in den Büchern standen.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q4 2023 voraussichtlich am 27.02.2023 präsentieren.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2023 3,96 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

