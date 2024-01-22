DAX16.668 -0,1%ESt504.470 -0,2%MSCIW3.189 +0,4%Dow38.002 +0,4%Nas15.360 +0,3%Bitcoin35.824 -1,2%Euro1,0888 ±0,0%Öl79,60 -0,4%Gold2.029 +0,3%
Kursentwicklung

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Vormittag nordwärts

23.01.24 09:24 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Vormittag nordwärts

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Dienstagvormittag zu den Gewinnern des Tages. Zuletzt stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der Tradegate-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 0,2 Prozent auf 64,14 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
63,53 EUR -0,67 EUR -1,04%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Aktie legte um 08:37 Uhr in der Tradegate-Sitzung 0,2 Prozent auf 64,14 EUR zu. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf ein Tageshoch von 64,18 EUR zu. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 64,16 EUR. Zuletzt wurden via Tradegate 68 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 08.02.2023 auf bis zu 79,16 EUR und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 23,42 Prozent Luft nach oben. Am 04.05.2023 verringerte sich der Aktienkurs auf bis zu 54,57 EUR und markierte damit das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 14,92 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Am 20.11.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 31.10.2023 – vorgestellt. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,29 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 1,07 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1.136,73 USD – ein Plus von 3,16 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q4 2024 voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 präsentieren.

Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,95 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Cathie Wood schmeißt NASDAQs Coinbase-Aktien in großem Stil aus ARK Invest-ETFs - doch diese Aktie ist jetzt top

NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 verbucht letztendlich Zuschläge

Pluszeichen in New York: Anleger lassen NASDAQ 100 am Freitagnachmittag steigen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
