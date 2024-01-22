Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Vormittag nordwärts
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Dienstagvormittag zu den Gewinnern des Tages. Zuletzt stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der Tradegate-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 0,2 Prozent auf 64,14 EUR.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Die Aktie legte um 08:37 Uhr in der Tradegate-Sitzung 0,2 Prozent auf 64,14 EUR zu. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf ein Tageshoch von 64,18 EUR zu. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 64,16 EUR. Zuletzt wurden via Tradegate 68 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.
Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 08.02.2023 auf bis zu 79,16 EUR und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 23,42 Prozent Luft nach oben. Am 04.05.2023 verringerte sich der Aktienkurs auf bis zu 54,57 EUR und markierte damit das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 14,92 Prozent wieder erreichen.
Am 20.11.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 31.10.2023 – vorgestellt. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,29 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 1,07 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1.136,73 USD – ein Plus von 3,16 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet hatte.
Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q4 2024 voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 präsentieren.
Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,95 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
Cathie Wood schmeißt NASDAQs Coinbase-Aktien in großem Stil aus ARK Invest-ETFs - doch diese Aktie ist jetzt top
NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 verbucht letztendlich Zuschläge
Pluszeichen in New York: Anleger lassen NASDAQ 100 am Freitagnachmittag steigen
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen