23.02.2023 12:23

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag gesucht

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag gesucht
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Donnerstagmittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Im XETRA-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere zuletzt 0,2 Prozent.
Um 11:47 Uhr ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im XETRA-Handel verteuerte es sich um 0,2 Prozent auf 69,75 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie zog in der Spitze bis auf 69,75 EUR an. Bei 69,75 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 16 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 08.07.2022 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 121,50 EUR und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 42,59 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Am 27.12.2022 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 59,71 EUR ab. Mit einem Kursverlust von 16,81 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Experten geben im Durchschnitt ein Kursziel von 171,00 USD für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie aus.

Am 22.11.2022 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 31.10.2022 – vorgestellt. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,07 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,11 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 4,87 Prozent auf 1.101,90 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1.050,76 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Vorlage der Q4 2023-Finanzergebnisse wird am 27.02.2023 erwartet. Experten terminieren die Vorlage der Q4 2024-Bilanz auf den 26.02.2024.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 3,96 USD im Jahr 2023 aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

