Heute im Fokus
DAX kaum bewegt -- ifo-Index steigt -- HENSOLDT steigert Gewinn -- BASF mit Sparprogramm -- Telekom mit Milliardenverlust -- Rheinmetall, NVIDIA, Allianz, Lufthansa, Intuitive Machines im Fokus
Top News
Mercedes-Benz-Aktie klettert nach Barclays-Studie auf Sieben-Monats-Hoch
HENSOLDT-Aktie dennoch im Tiefflug: HENSOLDT mit deutlichem Plus bei Umsatz und Gewinn - Prognose enttäuscht
Kursverlauf

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagmittag mit roten Vorzeichen

23.02.24 12:04 Uhr
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Freitagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktie notierte zuletzt mit Verlusten. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 0,2 Prozent auf 61,99 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
57,37 EUR 0,08 EUR 0,14%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies um 11:46 Uhr Verluste aus. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel ging es für das Papier um 0,2 Prozent auf 61,99 USD abwärts. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 327 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 76,97 USD erreichte der Titel am 01.03.2023 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 24,17 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 27.10.2023 bei 58,88 USD. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 5,02 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

2023 wurde eine Dividende von Höhe von 0,000 USD ausgeschüttet. Analysten prognostizieren für das laufende Jahr 0,000 USD.

Am 21.11.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 31.10.2023 – vorgestellt. Das EPS wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,07 USD je Aktie verdient. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1.136,73 USD – ein Plus von 3,16 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q4 2024 wird am 26.02.2024 erwartet. In aktuellen Schätzungen terminieren Experten die Präsentation der Q4 2025-Bilanz auf den 03.03.2025.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,94 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

