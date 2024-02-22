DAX17.416 +0,3%ESt504.873 +0,4%MSCIW3.330 +1,8%Dow39.195 +0,3%Nas16.004 -0,2%Bitcoin47.055 -0,7%Euro1,0824 ±0,0%Öl82,28 -1,4%Gold2.037 +0,6%
Kursentwicklung im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag im Plus

23.02.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag im Plus

Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Freitagnachmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere zuletzt 1,2 Prozent.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
57,45 EUR 0,16 EUR 0,28%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 16:08 Uhr konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 1,2 Prozent auf 62,90 USD. Das bisherige Tageshoch markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 63,37 USD. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 62,50 USD. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 586.395 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 01.03.2023 bei 76,97 USD. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 22,38 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Am 27.10.2023 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 58,88 USD ab. Mit Abgaben von 6,38 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Nachdem Zoom Video Communications seine Aktionäre 2023 mit 0,000 USD beteiligte, dürfte das Unternehmen nun eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD je Aktie ausschütten.

Die Zahlen des am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 21.11.2023. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,07 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.136,73 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.101,90 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Am 26.02.2024 werden die Q4 2024-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert. Mit der Präsentation der Q4 2025-Finanzergebnisse von Zoom Video Communications rechnen Experten am 03.03.2025.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,94 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

