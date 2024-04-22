DAX18.121 +1,5%ESt505.006 +1,4%MSCIW3.282 +0,8%Dow38.479 +0,6%Nas15.666 +1,4%Bitcoin62.438 -0,5%Euro1,0696 +0,4%Öl87,37 +0,3%Gold2.319 -0,3%
Heute im Fokus
Erholung nach Korrektur: DAX über 18.000 Punkten -- Wall Street freundlich -- SAP-Zahlen überzeugen -- Spotify mit schwarzen Zahlen -- UPS, GM, STMicro, Delivery Hero im Fokus
Top News
Kommt jetzt die Nach-Halving-Rally beim Bitcoin? Das sagen JPMorgan und die Deutsche Bank
GE Aerospace-Aktie springt nach starken Zahlen deutlich nach oben
Kursentwicklung im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Dienstagnachmittag fester

23.04.24 16:09 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Dienstagnachmittag fester

Zu den Performance-Besten des Tages zählt am Dienstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Im NASDAQ-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere zuletzt 1,8 Prozent.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
55,87 EUR -0,08 EUR -0,14%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Aktie notierte um 15:52 Uhr mit Gewinnen. Im NASDAQ-Handel legte sie um 1,8 Prozent auf 60,64 USD zu. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie kletterte in der Spitze bis auf 60,64 USD. Bei 59,63 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den NASDAQ-Handel. Zuletzt wechselten 68.275 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 75,91 USD erreichte der Titel am 06.09.2023 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 25,17 Prozent zulegen. Am 27.10.2023 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 58,88 USD nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 2,99 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Nach 0,000 USD im Vorjahr, liegt die Dividenden-Schätzung für das laufende Jahr bei 0,000 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Am 26.02.2024 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 31.01.2024 – vorgestellt. Das EPS wurde auf 1,42 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,22 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1,15 Mrd. USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1,12 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 2,56 Prozent gesteigert.

Am 20.05.2024 dürfte die Q1 2025-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.

Analysten erwarten für 2028 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,92 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
