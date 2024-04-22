Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Dienstagnachmittag fester
Zu den Performance-Besten des Tages zählt am Dienstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Im NASDAQ-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere zuletzt 1,8 Prozent.
Die Aktie notierte um 15:52 Uhr mit Gewinnen. Im NASDAQ-Handel legte sie um 1,8 Prozent auf 60,64 USD zu. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie kletterte in der Spitze bis auf 60,64 USD. Bei 59,63 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den NASDAQ-Handel. Zuletzt wechselten 68.275 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.
Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 75,91 USD erreichte der Titel am 06.09.2023 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 25,17 Prozent zulegen. Am 27.10.2023 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 58,88 USD nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 2,99 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.
Nach 0,000 USD im Vorjahr, liegt die Dividenden-Schätzung für das laufende Jahr bei 0,000 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
Am 26.02.2024 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 31.01.2024 – vorgestellt. Das EPS wurde auf 1,42 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,22 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1,15 Mrd. USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1,12 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 2,56 Prozent gesteigert.
Am 20.05.2024 dürfte die Q1 2025-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.
Analysten erwarten für 2028 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,92 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
