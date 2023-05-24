  • Suche
23.06.2023 09:27

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagvormittag mit grünen Vorzeichen

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagvormittag mit grünen Vorzeichen
So bewegt sich Zoom Video Communications
Zu den erfolgreicheren Aktien des Tages zählt am Freitagvormittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Im Frankfurt-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere zuletzt 1,3 Prozent.
Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im Frankfurt-Handel gewann die Aktie um 08:00 Uhr 1,3 Prozent auf 61,73 EUR. Den Tageshöchststand markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 61,73 EUR. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 61,73 EUR. Im Frankfurt-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 32 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 09.07.2022 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 121,08 EUR und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 96,14 Prozent zulegen. Bei einem Wert von 54,81 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (04.05.2023). Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 11,21 Prozent sinken.

Am 22.05.2023 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Für das jüngste Quartal wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,16 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte das Unternehmen ein EPS von 1,03 USD je Aktie generiert. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 2,94 Prozent auf 1.105,36 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q2 2024 wird am 22.08.2023 erwartet.

Der Gewinn 2024 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 4,32 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zahlreiche Neuzugänge im Portfolio: So hat "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry im 1. Quartal 2023 investiert

Zoom steigert Gewinn und Umsatz: Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefrot

Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen

23.06.23
23.06.23
23.06.23
20.06.23
ROUNDUP: Produktiv arbeiten im Büro - Studie: Meetings und E-mails nerven (dpa-afx)
25.05.23
Zahlreiche Neuzugänge im Portfolio: So hat "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry im 1. Quartal 2023 investiert (finanzen.net)
24.05.23
24.05.23
24.05.23
