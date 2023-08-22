DAX15.719 +0,1%ESt504.259 ±-0,0%TDax3.108 +0,3%Dow34.289 -0,5%Nas13.506 +0,1%Bitcoin23.972 -0,1%Euro1,0809 -0,4%Öl82,86 -1,2%Gold1.904 +0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 NEL ASA A0B733 Plug Power A1JA81 Amazon 906866 Apple 865985 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BYD A0M4W9 BASF BASF11 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 TUI TUAG50 Deutsche Bank 514000 Allianz 840400
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Vor Notenbanker-Treffen: DAX in Grün -- VinFast-Lieferant plant wohl Fabrik in Vietnam -- Nordex erhält Aufträge von Rönesans Enerji -- Mercedes-Benz, AMC, Continental im Fokus
Top News
HHLA-Aktie verliert: Containerumschlag im Hamburger Hafen sinkt zweistellig
Euro Dollar Kurs: Weshalb sich der Euro abwärts bewegt
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Aktie im Blick

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag im Aufwind

23.08.23 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag im Aufwind

Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Mittwochmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte zuletzt klettern und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 0,2 Prozent auf 65,96 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
60,26 EUR -0,96 EUR -1,57%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 11:22 Uhr sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel an und legte um 0,2 Prozent auf 65,96 USD zu. Zuletzt wechselten via NASDAQ Bsc 3.922 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (89,67 USD) erklomm das Papier am 12.11.2022. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 35,95 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Bei 60,45 USD fiel das Papier am 29.04.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 8,35 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 23.05.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,16 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,03 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.105,36 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.073,80 USD umgesetzt.

Die Kennzahlen für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.11.2023 präsentieren.

In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2024 4,32 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Zoom Video Communications mit klarem Plus beim Gewinn

NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie: Zoom rudert nach Empörung rund um Datennutzung für KI-Training zurück

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefer: Zoom will Datennutzung zum KI-Training nur mit Zustimmung der Nutzer

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.