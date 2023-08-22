Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag im Aufwind
Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Mittwochmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte zuletzt klettern und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 0,2 Prozent auf 65,96 USD.
Um 11:22 Uhr sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel an und legte um 0,2 Prozent auf 65,96 USD zu. Zuletzt wechselten via NASDAQ Bsc 3.922 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.
Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (89,67 USD) erklomm das Papier am 12.11.2022. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 35,95 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Bei 60,45 USD fiel das Papier am 29.04.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 8,35 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.
Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 23.05.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,16 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,03 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.105,36 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.073,80 USD umgesetzt.
Die Kennzahlen für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.11.2023 präsentieren.
In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2024 4,32 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.
