Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochvormittag mit KursVerlusten

23.08.23 09:23 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochvormittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der Tradegate-Sitzung um 0,5 Prozent auf 60,26 EUR ab.

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich um 09:10 Uhr im Sinkflug und gab im Tradegate-Handel 0,5 Prozent auf 60,26 EUR ab. Zwischenzeitlich weitete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie die Kursverluste bis auf ein Tagestief bei 60,26 EUR aus. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 60,82 EUR. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 108 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Bei 91,01 EUR markierte der Titel am 24.08.2022 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 51,03 Prozent Luft nach oben. Bei einem Wert von 54,57 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (04.05.2023). Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 9,44 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 23.05.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 1,16 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 1,03 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.105,36 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1.073,80 USD umgesetzt.

Voraussichtlich am 22.11.2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q3 2024-Bilanz gewähren.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,32 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

