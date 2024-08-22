Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications legt am Freitagnachmittag zu
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagnachmittag zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages. Die Aktie legte zuletzt in der NASDAQ-Sitzung 1,3 Prozent auf 68,94 USD zu.
Um 15:53 Uhr ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ-Handel verteuerte es sich um 1,3 Prozent auf 68,94 USD. Den höchsten Stand des Tages erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 70,06 USD. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 68,06 USD. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ-Volumen auf 573.104 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Bei einem Wert von 75,91 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (06.09.2023). Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 10,10 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Bei 55,07 USD fiel das Papier am 13.08.2024 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 20,12 Prozent Luft nach unten.
Nachdem im Jahr 2024 0,000 USD an Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre ausgeschüttet wurden, gehen Analysten in diesem Jahr von 0,000 USD aus.
Am 21.08.2024 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 31.07.2024 endete, vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 0,71 USD, nach 0,61 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Der Umsatz lag bei 1,16 Mrd. USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 2,09 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1,14 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q3 2025 wird am 18.11.2024 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet. Experten terminieren die Vorlage der Q2 2026-Bilanz auf den 25.08.2025.
Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2025 auf 5,31 USD je Aktie.
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
