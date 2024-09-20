DAX18.828 +0,6%ESt504.883 +0,2%MSCIW3.690 +0,4%Dow42.108 +0,1%Nas18.013 +0,4%Bitcoin57.036 +0,2%Euro1,1133 -0,2%Öl73,96 -1,0%Gold2.631 +0,3%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Nachmittag an Fahrt

23.09.24 16:08 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagnachmittag zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte zuletzt klettern und stieg im NASDAQ-Handel um 0,4 Prozent auf 67,77 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
60,68 EUR 1,17 EUR 1,97%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte um 15:52 Uhr im NASDAQ-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 0,4 Prozent auf 67,77 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf 67,87 USD an, der bisherige Tageshöchstkurs. Den NASDAQ-Handel startete das Papier bei 67,66 USD. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ 59.248 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 28.12.2023 auf bis zu 74,75 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 9,34 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 55,07 USD am 13.08.2024. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 18,74 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre bezogen im Jahr 2024 über eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im laufenden Jahr dürfte sich die Dividendenausschüttung auf 0,000 USD belaufen.

Am 21.08.2024 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.07.2024 endete. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 0,71 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 0,61 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 2,09 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1,16 Mrd. USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,14 Mrd. USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q3 2025 wird am 18.11.2024 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2025 auf 5,33 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

