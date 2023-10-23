DAX14.677 -0,8%ESt504.007 -0,5%MSCIW2.791 -1,2%Dow33.127 -0,9%Nas12.984 -1,5%Bitcoin28.838 +1,9%Euro1,0601 ±0,0%Öl91,78 -0,8%Gold1.978 -0,2%
Kursentwicklung

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Mittag auf rotem Terrain

23.10.23 12:04 Uhr
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Montagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der NASDAQ-Sitzung verlor die Aktie zuletzt 1,0 Prozent auf 61,71 USD.

Um 02:00 Uhr rutschte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in der NASDAQ-Sitzung um 1,0 Prozent auf 61,71 USD ab. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ-Volumen auf 627 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 12.11.2022 bei 89,67 USD. Gewinne von 45,31 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 60,47 USD am 29.04.2023. Mit Abgaben von 2,01 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Die Zahlen des am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,34 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 1,05 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1.138,68 USD im Vergleich zu 1.099,46 USD im Vorjahresquartal.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.11.2023 präsentieren.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 4,68 USD im Jahr 2024 aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

