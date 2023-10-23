Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Nachmittag tiefer

DAX14.801 ±0,0%ESt504.042 +0,4%MSCIW2.791 -1,2%Dow33.134 ±0,0%Nas13.060 +0,6%Bitcoin29.100 +2,8%Euro1,0644 +0,4%Öl90,92 -1,7%Gold1.975 -0,3%
23.10.23 16:08 Uhr
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich zuletzt im Sinkflug und gab im NASDAQ-Handel 0,4 Prozent auf 61,44 USD ab.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
58,00 EUR -0,22 EUR -0,38%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im NASDAQ-Handel um 15:52 Uhr mit Abschlägen von 0,4 Prozent bei 61,44 USD. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im heutigen Tagestief bis auf 60,95 USD nach. Den NASDAQ-Handel startete das Papier bei 61,10 USD. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 91.254 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Bei 89,67 USD erreichte der Titel am 12.11.2022 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 45,95 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Am 29.04.2023 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 60,47 USD nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 1,58 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 21.08.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,34 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,05 USD je Aktie eingenommen. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1.138,68 USD in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 3,57 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Umsatz von 1.099,46 USD eingefahren.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q3 2024 wird am 22.11.2023 erwartet.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,68 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: WHYFRAME / Shutterstock.com

