Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verbilligt sich am Vormittag
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Montagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte zuletzt im BMN-Handel in Rot und verlor 0,2 Prozent auf 58,15 EUR.
Die Aktie notierte um 09:13 Uhr mit Verlusten. Im BMN-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 0,2 Prozent auf 58,15 EUR. Im Tief verlor die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 58,15 EUR. Bei 58,76 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Über BMN wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 7 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.
Bei 86,32 EUR erreichte der Titel am 11.11.2022 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 48,44 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Am 04.05.2023 verringerte sich der Aktienkurs auf bis zu 54,94 EUR und markierte damit das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 5,52 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.
Am 21.08.2023 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.07.2023 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,34 USD gegenüber 1,05 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.138,68 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.099,46 USD umgesetzt worden waren.
Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q3 2024 wird am 22.11.2023 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.
Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,68 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
