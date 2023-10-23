DAX14.706 -0,6%ESt504.011 -0,3%MSCIW2.791 -1,2%Dow33.127 -0,9%Nas12.984 -1,5%Bitcoin28.793 +1,7%Euro1,0616 +0,2%Öl92,21 -0,3%Gold1.982 ±0,0%
Lage bleibt angespannt: DAX fällt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer -- VW kappt Renditeziel -- Porsche SE bestätigt Jahresprognose -- Varta, SIGNA, AstraZeneca, BVB, Deutsche Bank im Fokus
Airbus-Aktie in Rot: Airbus zieht Aufträge im Milliardenwert aus Frankreich an Land
Wochenstart an der Frankfurter Börse: DAX gibt nach
Fokus auf Aktienkurs

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verbilligt sich am Vormittag

23.10.23 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verbilligt sich am Vormittag

23.10.23 09:23 Uhr

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Montagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte zuletzt im BMN-Handel in Rot und verlor 0,2 Prozent auf 58,15 EUR.

Die Aktie notierte um 09:13 Uhr mit Verlusten. Im BMN-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 0,2 Prozent auf 58,15 EUR. Im Tief verlor die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 58,15 EUR. Bei 58,76 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Über BMN wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 7 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Bei 86,32 EUR erreichte der Titel am 11.11.2022 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 48,44 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Am 04.05.2023 verringerte sich der Aktienkurs auf bis zu 54,94 EUR und markierte damit das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 5,52 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Am 21.08.2023 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.07.2023 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,34 USD gegenüber 1,05 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.138,68 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.099,46 USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q3 2024 wird am 22.11.2023 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,68 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA bleibt offen für Homeoffice-Arbeit - und ignoriert damit einen Trend

Schwache Performance in New York: So performt der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag

Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 beginnt die Sitzung mit Verlusten

Bildquellen: bluebay / Shutterstock.com

