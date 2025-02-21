Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger trennen sich am Nachmittag vermehrt von Zoom Communications
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Communications befand sich zuletzt im Sinkflug und gab im NASDAQ-Handel 1,4 Prozent auf 81,33 USD ab.
Die Zoom Communications-Aktie wies um 15:52 Uhr Verluste aus. Im NASDAQ-Handel ging es für das Papier um 1,4 Prozent auf 81,33 USD abwärts. In der Spitze fiel die Zoom Communications-Aktie bis auf 81,33 USD. Bei 82,13 USD startete der Titel in den NASDAQ-Handelstag. Zuletzt wechselten 104.656 Zoom Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.
Am 26.11.2024 markierte das Papier bei 92,78 USD den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 14,08 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 13.08.2024 auf bis zu 55,07 USD und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Communications-Aktie damit 47,68 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.
Nachdem Zoom Communications seine Aktionäre 2024 mit 0,000 USD beteiligte, dürfte das Unternehmen nun eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD je Aktie ausschütten.
Am 25.11.2024 hat Zoom Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 31.10.2024 – vorgestellt. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 0,67 USD gegenüber 0,47 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Der Umsatz lag bei 1,18 Mrd. USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 3,59 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1,14 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Zoom Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q1 2026 voraussichtlich am 26.05.2025 vorlegen. Mit der Präsentation der Q4 2026-Finanzergebnisse von Zoom Communications rechnen Experten am 02.03.2026.
Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Communications im Jahr 2025 5,44 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
