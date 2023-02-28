  • Suche
24.03.2023 16:08

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Freitagnachmittag auf rotes Terrain

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Freitagnachmittag auf rotes Terrain
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Freitagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte zuletzt im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel in Rot und verlor 1,6 Prozent auf 68,05 USD.
Um 16:08 Uhr fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel rutschte das Papier um 1,6 Prozent auf 68,05 USD ab. Das bisherige Tagestief markierte Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 68,01 USD. Den NASDAQ Bsc-Handel startete das Papier bei 68,25 USD. Bisher wurden heute 479.034 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Bei einem Wert von 127,37 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (31.03.2022). Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 46,57 Prozent zulegen. Am 28.12.2022 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 63,55 USD ab. Abschläge von 7,08 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 27.02.2023 vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,22 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,29 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1.117,80 USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 4,33 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 1.071,40 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q1 2024 wird am 07.06.2023 erwartet.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2024 setzen Experten auf 4,19 USD fest.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

23.03.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag in Grün (finanzen.net)
23.03.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications verteuert sich am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.net)
23.03.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications verliert am Donnerstagvormittag (finanzen.net)
01.03.23
Zoom Video Communications stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
ROUNDUP 2: Regierungen in USA und Kanada verbieten Tiktok auf Diensthandys (dpa-afx)
28.02.23
MARKT USA/Anleger weiter zurückhaltend (Dow Jones)

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

28.02.23Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen
23.02.23Schwache Aktienjahre voraus? Darum erwartet Börsenkenner Jim Chanos das große Comeback der Short Seller
28.02.23Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen
23.03.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag in Grün
23.03.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications verteuert sich am Donnerstagmittag
23.03.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications verliert am Donnerstagvormittag
25.02.23Wochenausblick: Eine vollgepackte Woche
27.02.23Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
25.02.23Wochenausblick: Eine vollgepackte Woche
27.02.23Zoom erfreut Anleger trotz mauen Wachstums und roten Zahlen
