Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagmittag in Rot

Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel die Puste aus. Um 11:42 Uhr verlor das Papier 0,3 Prozent auf 63,77 USD. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 2.101 Stück.

Am 09.07.2022 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 124,05 USD und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 48,59 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 28.12.2022 (63,55 USD). Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 0,35 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Am 27.02.2023 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.01.2023 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,22 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 1,29 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.117,80 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1.071,40 USD umgesetzt.

Voraussichtlich am 07.06.2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q1 2024-Bilanz gewähren.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,20 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

