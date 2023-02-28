  • Suche
24.04.2023 16:08

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Montagnachmittag schwächer

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Montagnachmittag schwächer
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel rutschte das Papier um 0,5 Prozent auf 63,67 USD ab.
Die Aktie notierte um 16:08 Uhr mit Verlusten. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 0,5 Prozent auf 63,67 USD. Den tiefsten Stand des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 63,51 USD. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 63,91 USD. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ Bsc-Volumen auf 458.808 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 09.07.2022 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 124,05 USD an. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 48,68 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Am 24.04.2023 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 63,51 USD nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 0,24 Prozent sinken.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 27.02.2023. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 1,22 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 1,29 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.117,80 USD gegenüber 1.071,40 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.

Die Vorlage der Q1 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird am 07.06.2023 erwartet.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,20 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

