DAX18.074 -0,4%ESt504.987 -0,4%MSCIW3.323 +1,2%Dow38.327 -0,5%Nas15.680 -0,1%Bitcoin60.642 -2,2%Euro1,0689 -0,1%Öl87,89 -0,6%Gold2.324 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T EVOTEC 566480 NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Deutsche Bank 514000 Bayer BAY001 RENK RENK73 BASF BASF11 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Amazon 906866 Commerzbank CBK100 NEL ASA A0B733 Allianz 840400 Super Micro Computer A0MKJF Infineon 623100
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX gibt zum Handelsende nach -- Tesla mit Umsatzrückgang -- Deutsche Börse mit soliden Geschäftszahlen -- EVOTEC-Ausblick enttäuscht -- Xiaomi, NIO, TMTG, Visa, Plug Power im Fokus
Top News
Kering-Aktie bricht nach Gewinnwarnung ein
Aktie springt dennoch an: Tesla brechen die Gewinne weg - erster Umsatzrückgang seit Jahren
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Jobangebot: finanzen.net sucht Dich - Börsenprofi mit starker Schreibe für freie Mitarbeit gesucht!
Zoom Video Communications im Blick

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Mittwochnachmittag

24.04.24 16:09 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Mittwochnachmittag

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochnachmittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im NASDAQ-Handel. Zuletzt verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,6 Prozent auf 62,00 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
58,00 EUR 2,13 EUR 3,81%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Im NASDAQ-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere um 15:53 Uhr 0,6 Prozent. Kurzfristig markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 62,13 USD ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 62,00 USD. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 92.513 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 75,91 USD. Dieser Kurs wurde am 06.09.2023 erreicht. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 22,43 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 23.04.2024 (58,88 USD). Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 5,03 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Im Jahr 2024 erhielten Zoom Video Communications-Anleger einen Gewinnanteil in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Die Dividenden-Schätzung für das laufende Jahr liegt bei 0,000 USD.

Am 26.02.2024 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.01.2024 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Das EPS wurde auf 1,42 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,22 USD je Aktie verdient. Der Umsatz wurde gegenüber dem Vorjahr um 2,56 Prozent gesteigert. Der Umsatz lag zuletzt bei 1,15 Mrd. USD, während im Vorjahreszeitraum 1,12 Mrd. USD ausgewiesen worden waren.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q1 2025 wird am 20.05.2024 erwartet.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2028 setzen Experten auf 4,92 USD fest.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich leichter

NASDAQ 100 aktuell: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ 100 nachmittags

Gute Stimmung in New York: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ 100 am Donnerstagmittag

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"