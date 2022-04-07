  • Suche
24.05.2022 15:54

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagnachmittag freundlich

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagnachmittag freundlich
Zu den erfolgreicheren Aktien des Tages zählt am Dienstagnachmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der XETRA-Sitzung zuletzt 1,3 Prozent im Plus bei 84,58 EUR.
Um 24.05.2022 16:22:00 Uhr sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im XETRA-Handel an und legte um 1,3 Prozent auf 84,58 EUR zu. Bei 89,13 EUR erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie den bisherigen Tageshöchststand. Mit einem Wert von 88,46 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Zuletzt wurden via XETRA 4.534 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 08.07.2021 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 342,95 EUR ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 75,34 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 12.05.2022 auf bis zu 77,00 EUR und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 9,84 Prozent.

Experten gaben als mittleres Kursziel 310,50 USD an.

Am 28.02.2022 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.01.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,29 USD gegenüber 1,22 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Der Umsatz wurde gegenüber dem Vorjahr um 21,41 Prozent gesteigert. Der Umsatz lag zuletzt bei 1.071,40 USD, während im Vorjahreszeitraum 882,49 USD ausgewiesen worden waren.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q2 2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 07.09.2022 vorlegen.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,03 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

