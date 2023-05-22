  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
24.05.2023 16:08

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gibt am Nachmittag ab

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gibt am Nachmittag ab
Kursverlauf
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Mittwochnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich zuletzt im Sinkflug und gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 2,0 Prozent auf 64,34 USD ab.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 16:08 Uhr 2,0 Prozent im Minus bei 64,34 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sank bis auf 64,20 USD. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 64,90 USD. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 1.072.649 Aktien.

Am 09.07.2022 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 124,05 USD. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 48,14 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Am 29.04.2023 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 60,45 USD ab. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 6,43 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Am 22.05.2023 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 30.04.2023 endete, vor. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 1,16 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 1,29 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.105,36 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 3,17 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.071,40 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Am 22.08.2023 dürfte die Q2 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,31 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zoom steigert Gewinn und Umsatz: Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefrot

Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: Lotus_studio / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Bilanz präsentiert
Zoom steigert Gewinn und Umsatz: Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefrot
Der Videokonferenzdienst Zoom hat seine Zahlen für das erste Quartal präsentiert.
16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications gibt am Nachmittag ab (finanzen.net)
12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochmittag leichter (finanzen.net)
09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications büßt am Vormittag ein (finanzen.net)
23.05.23
Die meistdiskutierten US-Aktien des Tages auf WallStreetBets (u.a. Zoom, NVIDIA, Tesla, Palantir und Upstart) (WH SelfInvest)
23.05.23
Die meistdiskutierten US-Aktien des Tages auf WallStreetBets (u.a. Zoom, NVIDIA, Tesla, Palantir und Upstart) (WH SelfInvest)
23.05.23
Die meistdiskutierten US-Aktien des Tages auf WallStreetBets (u.a. Zoom, NVIDIA, Tesla, Palantir und Upstart) (WH SelfInvest)
23.05.23
Zoom Video Communications öffnete die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
22.05.23
Videokonferenzanbieter Zoom Video erwartet bessere Geschäfte (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung
Werbung

Videos zur Zoom Video Communications Aktie

alle Videos

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

23.05.23Zoom steigert Gewinn und Umsatz: Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefrot
23.05.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag tiefrot
23.05.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagmittag auf grünem Terrain
23.05.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagvormittag höher
20.05.23Wochenausblick – von Amazon bis Zoom
20.05.23Wochenausblick – von Amazon bis Zoom
22.05.23Verluste nach Rally und Rekordhochs, wo liegen die Chancen in dieser Handelswoche? Marktausblick für DAX, Dow, Nasdaq, Gold & Aktien wie Zoom, Nvidia & Co.
23.05.23Die meistdiskutierten US-Aktien des Tages auf WallStreetBets (u.a. Zoom, NVIDIA, Tesla, Palantir und Upstart)
23.05.23Die meistdiskutierten US-Aktien des Tages auf WallStreetBets (u.a. Zoom, NVIDIA, Tesla, Palantir und Upstart)
21.05.23Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

Währungsausblick EUR/USD: Welche ist die attraktivere Zentralbank?
DAX 40 unter 16.000 Punkte - ifo-Index und Schuldenstreit belasten
Ifo: Geschäftsklima erhält Dämpfer – Außerdem: Tradathlon am 01. Juni
Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Mercedes-Benz Group, Adidas, Continental
Verkaufssignal löst Korrekturbewegung aus
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Deutsche Post schüttet Dividenden aus!
Europa: Unbemerkt abgehängt
BIT Capital: Wie disruptiv greift ChatGPT bestehende Geschäftsmodelle an?
finanzen.net ZERO: Handle Aktien, ETFs, Kryptos und Sparpläne ohne Ordergebühren!
Erheblicher Ausbau von Windanlagen durch Crowdinvesting stehen an
Rente mit 63: Ohne Abzüge in den Ruhestand?
Zwei neue Krypto-Assets: BSDEX startet Handel mit Cardano und Polkadot
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Haus finanzieren? „90 Prozent der jungen Familien müssen wir wegschicken“
Jetzt kommt der Tabubruch bei der Eigentümerversammlung
China, Russland und seine Verbündeten nutzen das Gold zum Showdown
Eine heikle Firmen-Blacklist und Profite vom Balkon
Die heikle Bilanz der EZB

Heute im Fokus

Sorge um US-Zahlungsausfall: DAX schließt unter 15.900 Punkten -- Bayer begibt Senior Bonds -- Goldman Sachs stuft Rheinmetall ab -- Uniper, Deutsche Bank, Brenntag, NVIDIA im Fokus

Citigroup will Mexiko-Einheit Banamex an die Börse bringen. Virgin Orbit stellt Betrieb nach gescheitertem Satellitenstart ein. Ton im Streit um China-Bann für Micron wird rauer. Berlusconi-Statthalterin soll Platz in ProSieben-Aufsichtsrat erhalten. Airbus liefert in Hamburg 600. Maschine an Lufthansa. DWS-Finanzchefin verlässt Amt im Herbst.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

So hat David Einhorn im ersten Quartal 2023 investiert
Portfolio-Überblick
MDAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 20/23
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 20/23
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

1. Quartal 2023: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Portfolio
Das Depot des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
1. Quartal 2023: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Portfolio
Blick ins Portfolio
Die Länder mit den meisten Milliardären
Wo leben die meisten Milliardäre?
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien im April 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
iPad-Index 2022
Das kostet das iPad in verschiedenen Ländern
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2023?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen