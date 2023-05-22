Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications büßt am Vormittag ein

Um 09:08 Uhr ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im Tradegate-Handel fiel das Papier um 0,7 Prozent auf 60,80 EUR. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im heutigen Tagestief bis auf 60,43 EUR nach. Bei 61,06 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Bisher wurden via Tradegate 403 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Am 09.07.2022 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 121,72 EUR an. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 100,20 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 04.05.2023 bei 54,57 EUR. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 10,25 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 22.05.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,16 USD gegenüber 1,29 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.105,36 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,17 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.071,40 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2024 voraussichtlich am 22.08.2023 präsentieren.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,31 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

