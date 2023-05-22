  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
24.05.2023 09:23

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications büßt am Vormittag ein

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications büßt am Vormittag ein
Blick auf Zoom Video Communications-Kurs
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Mittwochvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der Tradegate-Sitzung um 0,7 Prozent auf 60,80 EUR ab.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Um 09:08 Uhr ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im Tradegate-Handel fiel das Papier um 0,7 Prozent auf 60,80 EUR. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im heutigen Tagestief bis auf 60,43 EUR nach. Bei 61,06 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Bisher wurden via Tradegate 403 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Am 09.07.2022 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 121,72 EUR an. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 100,20 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 04.05.2023 bei 54,57 EUR. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 10,25 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 22.05.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,16 USD gegenüber 1,29 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.105,36 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,17 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.071,40 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2024 voraussichtlich am 22.08.2023 präsentieren.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,31 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zoom steigert Gewinn und Umsatz: Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefrot

Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Bilanz präsentiert
Zoom steigert Gewinn und Umsatz: Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefrot
Der Videokonferenzdienst Zoom hat seine Zahlen für das erste Quartal präsentiert.
09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications büßt am Vormittag ein (finanzen.net)
23.05.23
Die meistdiskutierten US-Aktien des Tages auf WallStreetBets (u.a. Zoom, NVIDIA, Tesla, Palantir und Upstart) (WH SelfInvest)
23.05.23
Die meistdiskutierten US-Aktien des Tages auf WallStreetBets (u.a. Zoom, NVIDIA, Tesla, Palantir und Upstart) (WH SelfInvest)
23.05.23
Die meistdiskutierten US-Aktien des Tages auf WallStreetBets (u.a. Zoom, NVIDIA, Tesla, Palantir und Upstart) (WH SelfInvest)
23.05.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag tiefrot (finanzen.net)
23.05.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.net)
23.05.23
Zoom Video Communications öffnete die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
22.05.23
Videokonferenzanbieter Zoom Video erwartet bessere Geschäfte (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung
Werbung

Videos zur Zoom Video Communications Aktie

alle Videos

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

23.05.23Zoom steigert Gewinn und Umsatz: Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefrot
23.05.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag tiefrot
23.05.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagmittag auf grünem Terrain
23.05.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagvormittag höher
20.05.23Wochenausblick – von Amazon bis Zoom
20.05.23Wochenausblick – von Amazon bis Zoom
22.05.23Verluste nach Rally und Rekordhochs, wo liegen die Chancen in dieser Handelswoche? Marktausblick für DAX, Dow, Nasdaq, Gold & Aktien wie Zoom, Nvidia & Co.
23.05.23Die meistdiskutierten US-Aktien des Tages auf WallStreetBets (u.a. Zoom, NVIDIA, Tesla, Palantir und Upstart)
23.05.23Die meistdiskutierten US-Aktien des Tages auf WallStreetBets (u.a. Zoom, NVIDIA, Tesla, Palantir und Upstart)
21.05.23Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

Drägerwerk – Pullback nach Ausbruch
Börse Aktuell - Allmählich schlägt die Stimmung um
Große Auswahl - Aktienanleihen auf Deutsche Börse, E.ON, Bayer
Palantir Technologies - Trendwende plus Trendbruch
Verkaufssignal löst Korrekturbewegung aus
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Deutsche Post schüttet Dividenden aus!
Europa: Unbemerkt abgehängt
BIT Capital: Wie disruptiv greift ChatGPT bestehende Geschäftsmodelle an?
finanzen.net ZERO: Handle Aktien, ETFs, Kryptos und Sparpläne ohne Ordergebühren!
Erheblicher Ausbau von Windanlagen durch Crowdinvesting stehen an
Rente mit 63: Ohne Abzüge in den Ruhestand?
Zwei neue Krypto-Assets: BSDEX startet Handel mit Cardano und Polkadot
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Haus finanzieren? „90 Prozent der jungen Familien müssen wir wegschicken“
Jetzt kommt der Tabubruch bei der Eigentümerversammlung
Eine heikle Firmen-Blacklist und Profite vom Balkon
Die heikle Bilanz der EZB
Chance auf Überrendite – das sind die besten deutschen Fonds

Heute im Fokus

DAX deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen in Rot -- Bayer begibt neue Senior Bonds -- CTS Eventim vervierfacht Gewinn -- Deutsche Bank, Brenntag im Fokus

UBS berät mit Schweizer Behörden über Verlustabsicherung des CS-Deals. Eli-Lilly-CEO hofft auf Kassenschlager bei neuen Medikamenten. NVIDIA-Chef sieht US-Techindustrie wegen Streit mit China gefährdet. EZB-Ratsmitglied: EZB muss ihre Zinsen noch mehrmals erhöhen. Nestlé und Co. im Visier: US-Behörden prüfen mögliche Absprachen im Markt für Säuglingsnahrung. Honda wird 2026 mit Aston Martin in die Formel 1 zurückkehren.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 20/23
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 20/23
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 20/23
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

1. Quartal 2023: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Portfolio
Das Depot des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
1. Quartal 2023: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Portfolio
Blick ins Portfolio
Die Länder mit den meisten Milliardären
Wo leben die meisten Milliardäre?
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien im April 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
iPad-Index 2022
Das kostet das iPad in verschiedenen Ländern
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2023?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen