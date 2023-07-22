Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications reagiert am Montagmittag positiv

DAX16.203 +0,2%ESt504.381 -0,2%TDax3.241 +0,4%Dow35.228 ±0,0%Nas14.033 -0,2%Bitcoin26.435 -2,2%Euro1,1090 -0,4%Öl81,70 +1,0%Gold1.965 +0,2%
So bewegt sich Zoom Video Communications

24.07.23 12:04 Uhr
Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Montagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere zuletzt 0,2 Prozent.

Die Aktie notierte um 12:00 Uhr mit Gewinnen. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel legte sie um 0,2 Prozent auf 71,20 USD zu. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 223 Stück.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 09.08.2022 auf bis zu 119,80 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 68,26 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Am 29.04.2023 verringerte sich der Aktienkurs auf bis zu 60,45 USD und markierte damit das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 15,10 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Am 22.05.2023 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 30.04.2023 endete, vor. Das EPS wurde auf 1,16 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,03 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.105,36 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1.073,80 USD umgesetzt.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 22.08.2023 erfolgen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

