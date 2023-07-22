DAX16.191 +0,1%ESt504.384 -0,2%TDax3.234 +0,2%Dow35.439 +0,6%Nas14.060 +0,2%Bitcoin26.246 -2,9%Euro1,1079 -0,5%Öl82,70 +2,2%Gold1.960 -0,1%
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag im Minusbereich

24.07.23 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag im Minusbereich

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel zuletzt um 1,4 Prozent auf 70,04 USD nach.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
63,13 EUR -1,16 EUR -1,80%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Aktie verlor um 16:08 Uhr in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung 1,4 Prozent auf 70,04 USD. Zwischenzeitlich weitete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie die Kursverluste bis auf ein Tagestief bei 69,63 USD aus. Die NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 71,00 USD. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ Bsc-Volumen auf 381.962 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 09.08.2022 markierte das Papier bei 119,80 USD den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 71,05 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Bei 60,45 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein am 29.04.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 13,69 Prozent sinken.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 22.05.2023 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Das EPS wurde auf 1,16 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,03 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1.105,36 USD in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 2,94 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Umsatz von 1.073,80 USD eingefahren.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2023 präsentieren.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Abschwung nach Pandemie: Zoom zeigt sich dennoch optimistisch für Asien-Pazifik-Geschäft

Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch

ARK Innovation ETF: Bestperformer schlägt sogar Cathie Woods Lieblingsaktie Tesla

