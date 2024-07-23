DAX18.381 -1,0%ESt504.864 -1,1%MSCIW3.541 -1,1%Dow40.014 -0,9%Nas17.633 -2,0%Bitcoin61.343 +1,0%Euro1,0866 +0,1%Öl81,36 -0,3%Gold2.423 +0,6%
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

24.07.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochnachmittag schwächer

24.07.24 16:08 Uhr

Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Mittwochnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der NASDAQ-Sitzung zuletzt um 0,2 Prozent auf 59,28 USD ab.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
54,47 EUR -0,45 EUR -0,82%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 15:52 Uhr Verluste hinnehmen. Im NASDAQ-Handel ging es um 0,2 Prozent auf 59,28 USD abwärts. Im Tief verlor die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 59,12 USD. Bei 59,23 USD startete der Titel in den NASDAQ-Handelstag. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 56.244 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 75,91 USD erreichte der Titel am 06.09.2023 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. 28,04 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 55,65 USD ab. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 6,52 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Für Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre gab es im Jahr 2024 eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im kommenden Jahr dürften Schätzungen zufolge 0,000 USD ausgeschüttet werden.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 20.05.2024 vor. In Sachen EPS wurden 0,70 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 0,05 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,25 Prozent auf 1,14 Mrd. USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1,11 Mrd. USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Kennzahlen für Q2 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 19.08.2024 präsentieren.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2025 auf 5,05 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

