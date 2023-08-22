Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Mittag an Fahrt
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Donnerstagmittag zu den Gewinnern des Tages. Die Aktie notierte zuletzt mit Gewinnen. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel legte sie um 1,0 Prozent auf 68,88 USD zu.
Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewann die Aktie um 12:00 Uhr 1,0 Prozent auf 68,88 USD. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 4.166 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 89,67 USD. Dieser Kurs wurde am 12.11.2022 erreicht. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 23,19 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 29.04.2023 auf bis zu 60,45 USD und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 13,95 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.
Am 23.05.2023 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 30.04.2023 endete. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,16 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,05 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Den Umsatz betreffend wurde ein Zuwachs von 0,54 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresquartal erwirtschaftet. Zuletzt wurden 1.105,36 USD umgesetzt, gegenüber 1.099,46 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum.
Die Vorlage der Q3 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird am 22.11.2023 erwartet.
Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,32 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.
