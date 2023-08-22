DAX15.634 -0,6%ESt504.234 -0,8%TDax3.091 -1,0%Dow34.318 -0,5%Nas13.552 -1,2%Bitcoin24.067 -1,0%Euro1,0831 -0,3%Öl83,09 ±0,0%Gold1.920 +0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Amazon 906866 TUI TUAG50 Apple 865985 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Plug Power A1JA81 NEL ASA A0B733 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Infineon 623100 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BYD A0M4W9 Deutsche Bank 514000 Microsoft 870747
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Notenbanker-Treffen im Fokus: DAX leichter -- US-Börsen im Minus -- NVIDIA mit Gewinnsprung -- CTS Eventim wird optimistischer -- Boeing, Tesla, Snowflake, T-Mobile US, Symrise, USU Software im Fokus
Top News
Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoinkurs, Tetherkurs, Etherkurs und Ripplekurs
T-Mobile US-Aktie verliert: T-Mobile US will mehrere Tausend Stellen streichen
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Blick auf Zoom Video Communications-Kurs

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit Kursplus

24.08.23 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit Kursplus

Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Donnerstagnachmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte zuletzt im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 0,5 Prozent auf 68,48 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
63,00 EUR -0,95 EUR -1,49%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 16:08 Uhr wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 0,5 Prozent auf 68,48 USD nach oben. In der Spitze gewann die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 69,18 USD. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 69,18 USD. Zuletzt wechselten via NASDAQ Bsc 557.575 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Bei 89,67 USD erreichte der Titel am 12.11.2022 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von 30,94 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 29.04.2023 bei 60,45 USD. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 11,73 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2023 vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 1,16 USD, nach 1,05 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.105,36 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1.099,46 USD umgesetzt.

Die Vorlage der Q3 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 22.11.2023 terminiert.

In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2024 4,32 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Zoom Video Communications mit klarem Plus beim Gewinn

NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie: Zoom rudert nach Empörung rund um Datennutzung für KI-Training zurück

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefer: Zoom will Datennutzung zum KI-Training nur mit Zustimmung der Nutzer

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent

Bildquellen: Tischenko Irina / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.